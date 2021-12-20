Prosecutor in I-70 truck crash case got 'trophy' for conviction

The deputy district attorney posted a photo of a makeshift trophy she received from a colleague, including a brake shoe and a plaque.

GOLDEN, Colo — A Jefferson County deputy district attorney who helped secure the conviction of a truck driver who caused a fiery crash on Interstate 70, killing four people, posted a photo of a trophy she received from a colleague: a brake shoe from a semi-truck with a plaque attached.

The post from Kayla Wildeman’s Facebook page, which doesn’t include a date, was screenshotted and shared among a community of defense attorneys. Wildeman’s Facebook page couldn’t be accessed on Monday. Her other social media accounts, including her LinkedIn, appeared to have been deactivated.

Alexis King, district attorney for the 1st Judicial District, issued a brief statement Monday indicating the matter was being handled internally.

“It is not a piece of evidence from the case,” according to the statement, issued through a spokesman. “The post was in very poor taste and does not reflect the values of my administration.”

The spokesman later clarified that King finds the trophy in poor taste.

The truck driver, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, was sentenced to 110 years in prison last week for the crash that killed four people. Aguilera-Mederos lost control of the semi-truck he was driving when the brakes overheated.

In the Facebook post, Wildeman writes that she received the makeshift trophy from a fellow deputy district attorney, Trevor Moritzky.

“Get yourself a trial partner as great as Trevor Moritzky,” the post reads. “He turned a brake shoe from a semi truck into a memento. What a special gift from truly a special person.”

A plaque attached to the brake shoe lists Wildeman’s name, the phrase “Power Move,” and the case number.

The I-70 crash case has received enhanced scrutiny after the lengthy sentence for Aguilera-Mederos. More than 3 million people have signed a petition through change.org requesting the sentence be reduced.