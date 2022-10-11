iPhone users can now present Colorado digital IDs in Apple Wallet

Coloradans can add their Colorado driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado DMV announced the launch of Colorado ID in Apple Wallet, which it said provides a fast and secure digital version of your driver's license or state-issued ID card.

Starting Wednesday, Coloradans can add their driver’s license or state identification (ID) card to Apple Wallet.

The ID in Apple Wallet can be shown on iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck security checkpoints, including at Denver International Airport (DIA).

“Colorado is at the forefront of digital innovation to better serve customers,” said Executive Director Mark Ferrandino. “We are committed to saving people time, enhancing convenience and security, and expanding accessibility for all Coloradans.”

Colorado is the third state to implement IDs in Apple Wallet.

It is only available to individuals with a current, valid Colorado-issued driver license or ID and serves as a companion to the physical, plastic driver license or ID. It is not a replacement and Coloradans must continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID with them, according to a news release.

How to use Colorado ID in Apple Wallet at an airport

At this time, Colorado ID in Wallet is accepted only at select TSA security checkpoints at participating airports around the country, including Denver.

To use Colorado ID in Apple Wallet at a TSA checkpoint, residents can tap their iPhone or Watch at the TSA’s identity reader. Users will be shown a prompt on their device displaying the specific information being requested by the TSA.

Only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested identity information released from a device, which ensures that just the required information is shared and only the person who added the driver’s license or state ID to the device can present it. The TSA reader will also capture a photo to complete the verification process.

The DMV says Colorado ID in Apple Wallet uses the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch where identity data is encrypted.

More information on Colorado ID in Apple Wallet can be found at dmv.colorado.gov/applewallet.

