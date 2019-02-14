FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate has died after he was found unresponsive inside his cell at a northern Colorado jail last month.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 43-year-old Daniel Reffett of Fort Collins died Sunday at a hospital.

The coroner's office has ruled his death as suicide from complications of asphyxia.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says a jail deputy found Reffett unresponsive while conducting a "routine inmate status check" on Jan. 25. Reffett was alone inside the cell.

Jail staff began lifesaving efforts, and he was transported to the hospital.

Reffett was arrested in December 2018 on driving offenses while he was out on bond for other traffic charges.

