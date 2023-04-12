Juul Labs, Inc. to pay $462 million for settlement of multistate lawsuit

Colorado will receive $31.7 million from the e-cigarette manufacturer after an investigation found Juul was targeting young people in their marketing.

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a settlement Wednesday in a multistate lawsuit against Juul Labs, Inc. The settlement is for $462 million, which Colorado is expected to get $31.7 million.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020, after an investigation by the Attorney General's Office found that Juul Labs, Inc. was targeting young people in their marketing and misrepresenting the health risks posed by their products. When the lawsuit was filed, Colorado ranked first in the nation pre capita for teen vaping, according to the Attorney General's Office.

As part of the settlement, Juul Labs will no longer be able to use advertising tactics such as hiring social media influencers to promote their products and using brand ambassadors to give free samples to young people, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

“This settlement is a victory for the state of Colorado and everyone who fell victim to Juul’s reckless, deceptive and unconscionable marketing tactics,” Weiser said. “While no amount of money or new restrictions on Juul’s business practices can undo the harms caused by the teen vaping epidemic, this settlement will make great strides towards reducing it and can support young people who are hurting now more than ever.”

The money from the settlement will be used for reimbursement of the state's actual costs and attorney's fees and other consumer-welfare purposes, including measures to prevent youth tobacco use and address underage vaping.

