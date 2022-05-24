Colorado leaders react after 15 killed at Texas elementary school

"Colorado’s hearts are heavy for our friends in Texas and join in showing love for the families and community affected," Gov. Jared Polis said.

DENVER — Colorado leaders are reacting after 14 students and a teacher were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

"This morning I visited Mancos Elementary School and saw the joy on the faces of students and teachers in their last week of school as they looked forward to new adventures this summer and next school year," Gov. Jared Polis (D) said in a statement. "Now fourteen students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas had their joy ended forever from a cold blooded attack and their parents, friends and families won’t ever hold them in their arms again or be able to watch them grow. Colorado’s hearts are heavy for our friends in Texas and join in showing love for the families and community affected.”

Sen. Michael Bennet (D)

14 kids and a teacher killed in Texas today.



10 Black Americans killed in New York 10 days ago.



This horrific gun violence is uniquely American.



We cannot become numb to it.



We need to act and #EndGunViolence now. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) May 24, 2022

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D)

As a parent, I weep. Our children deserve so much better than this nightmare.



We need to protect our future from this senseless violence. https://t.co/HlL2BqgCd2 — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) May 24, 2022

Rep. Jason Crow (D)

Thoughts and prayers will not bring these children back.



And it clearly won’t stop the next shooting. It never has.



This is a policy problem.



If you’re an elected official who won’t join me to fix this, sit down and shut up. https://t.co/nJ7xY32R3c — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) May 24, 2022

Rep. Joe Neguse (D)

My heart breaks for the parents and students in Uvalde. A devastating day for Texas and for our country.



We owe it to our children — and every child in America — to put an end to these senseless and terrible tragedies. — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) May 24, 2022

Fifteen people – a teacher and 14 students – were killed in the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference.

Abbott said the shooter, who he identified as an 18-year-old man from Uvalde, was dead.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 people, students, and killed a teacher," Abbott said. "It is believed that responding officers killed him."

He added that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

Abbott said the man walked into Robb Elementary School, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, and opened fire. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden, who was returning from a multi-day trip in Asia, has been briefed. He will deliver remarks on the shooting at 6:15 p.m. MT.

Biden ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings until sunset Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

