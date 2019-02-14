SEDALIA, Colo. — A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on accusations of selling marijuana laced with methamphetamine to middle school students, a release from the Department of Justice says.

According to the release, John Bruce Fifield, 47, of Sedalia, Colorado, is charged with selling the laced marijuana to students at Woodland Park Middle School.

The release says on Nov. 15, 2018, local police found drug paraphernalia on several of the students at the school.

An affidavit related to the case says that on Nov. 18, 2018, the Teller Sheriff's Office Narcotics Team got a tip that Fifield was supplying the students with drugs and that paraphernalia.

After they began investigating, they found that the marijuana Fifield was selling was allegedly coated in methamphetamine, the release says.

Fifield first charged with distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana on Jan. 18 and indicted on Feb. 7. He has pleaded not guilty and was released on a $25,000 bond and home detention.

“In a case like this involving young children, we will aggressively pursue federal charges and mandatory minimum sentencing every time,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in the release.

The case is being investigated jointly by the DEA Colorado Springs Resident Office and the Teller Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know