FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man from Lafayette, Colorado is in jail after police say he threw a glass of water on Rep. Steve King (R-IA) in an Iowa restaurant.

According to a release from the Fort Dodge Police Department, officers were called to the Mineral City Mill and Grill restaurant at around 12:30 Friday afternoon on a report of an assault.

Officers learned that King was having a group lunch when a man approached his table, asked King about his identity, and threw a glass of water on him.

The offender was determined to be 26-year-old Blake Gibbins, who was jailed on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Based on witness information, police believe King was targeted due to his position as a United States Representative.