Colorado man cited for illegally landing helicopter in Grand Teton National Park

The man was cited nearly four months earlier for flying an aircraft below a safe altitude at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

MOOSE, Wyo — A Colorado man was cited for illegally landing a helicopter near a lakeshore inside of Grand Teton National Park, the National Park Service said on Monday.

Peter Smith, of Gunnison, is accused of landing the helicopter at Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake on June 24, according to a news release from the park.

Rangers responded by boat to discover that Smith was the pilot of the aircraft and was picnicking with a companion along the lake about 3 p.m., the release says.

Smith, who is the owner of West Elk Air in Gunnison, was charged with two violations of “operating or using aircraft on lands or waters other than at locations designated pursuant to special regulations” and “use of aircraft shall be in accordance with regulations of the FAA.”

The National Park Service said each violation is a Class B misdemeanor that could include a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail.

Smith was previously cited in February for flying a fixed-wing aircraft below the minimum safe altitude at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, the release says. He was ordered to pay a $530 fine for that incident.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court next month before a federal judge in Wyoming for the most recent charges.

“The unauthorized landing of helicopters is prohibited on the lands and waters within the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park in order to protect wildlife and other natural resources and to preserve the visitor experience,” the park said.