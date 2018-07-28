JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Colorado man died Friday after he went under at Douglas Lake in eastern Tennessee.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff G.W. "Bud" McCoig, the 43-year-old man was with his family on vacation.

The family went swimming at Douglas Lake when the man went under.

According to the sheriff, the family pulled him out of the water and his wife administered CPR. A responding deputy assisted until paramedics arrived.

The sheriff said the man had a pulse when he was taken to the Cocke County Hospital, where he died a few hours later.

The sheriff has not released the identity of the man.

