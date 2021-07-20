Colorado man drowns in Minnesota lake during storm

A Grand Junction man managed to swim to shore after their canoe capsized in a storm.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A Fort Lupton man drowned after his canoe capsized Monday morning on a Minnesota lake, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Wayne Murrow, 73, was with 65-year-old Denis Guenther when their canoe capsized in East Loon Bay Loon Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness just before noon on Monday.

>The video above is about Colorado water safety.

The area was established in 1978 by Congress through BWCA Wilderness Act which restricted logging, mining, and most motorized access to the area in northern Minnesota.

Investigators with the sheriff's office determined that Murrow and Guenther were canoeing when they encountered heavy rain and winds due to a severe storm passing through the area. Their canoe capsized from a wave and they were thrown into the water.

Guenther was able to swim to shore with their gear, while Morrow remained with the canoe. When Guenther returned to the canoe, Morrow was missing and presumed he had drowned.

Search efforts were conducted by the St. Louis County Rescue squad using their remoted operated vehicle equipment and Morrow was eventually found submerged in 61 feet of water.

The pair had access to life jackets, according to the sheriff's office but there were not wearing them at the time of the incident.

