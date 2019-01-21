KUSA - One of the two people killed in an avalanche at Taos Ski Valley last week was an “experienced and avid skier” who was living in Vail, according to a statement Monday from his family.

Corey Borg-Massanari, 22, died on Monday – five days after he and another skier were swept away by a Jan. 17 avalanche. He donated his organs, according to the statement.

Borg-Massanari was born in Pueblo, his family said, and was raised in Minnesota. After graduating high school, he moved to Vail, where he attended Colorado Mountain College and worked at the Patagonia in Vail Village.

He would often go skiing on his lunch break, his family said.

“Corey was known for his smile, his quirky sense of humor and his unique sense of style,” the statement says. “He loved spending time with his family and friends, and especially his fuzzy dog, Abu.”

Courtesy Borg Family

His family has set up a GoFundMe account that has since raised more than $10,000.

The other skier who was killed in the avalanche has been identified as 26-year-old Matthew Zonghetti. His death was announced by Taos Ski Valley Friday.

The victims were trapped for 22 minutes after the avalanche, and rescuers ultimately dug them out and took them to the hospital.

At this point, it’s not clear what triggered the avalanche. Rescuers dug the two men out from the snow near an area near the summit of 12,481 Kachina Peak.

It was the first fatal avalanche within the boundaries of Taos Ski Valley, according to Taos News.

Courtesy Borg Family

