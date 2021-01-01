Here's how much Colorado's minimum wage will likely increase in 2022

The proposed increase to $12.56 is due to inflation and mandated by the state constitution.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) is proposing that the state minimum wage increase by 24 cents on Jan. 1, 2022.

Colorado minimum wage is currently at $12.32 per hour. CDLE said Monday that it's proposing an increase to $12.56 per hour, or $9.54 for those who receive enough in tips for their total pay to meet or exceed the minimum wage.

The increase is due to an annual adjustment for inflation, mandated by the state constitution. It's slightly less than last year's increase of 32 cents.

The inflation is calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics and is based on the time period from the middle of 2020 through the middle of 2021, CDLE said.

The City and County of Denver has a higher minimum wage of $14.77 an hour, which will increase to $15.87 per hour on Jan. 1.

> Video above: Denver's minimum wage jumps to $14.77.

The CDLE's Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (DLSS) will publish the new state minimum wage proposal on Thursday, followed by a public hearing on Friday. The higher amount is set to be approved on Nov. 10 and would go into effect on Jan. 1.

“As we build back better, it’s great to see Colorado workers get a decent raise on the minimum wage to $12.56/hour as our state builds an economy that works for everybody,” Gov. Jared Polis said in news release. “Investing in upskilling to help workers have the skills needed to earn much more than minimum wage is one of our top priorities, so Colorado can continue to be a place where everyone can thrive.”

The public can submit a comment here on wage rules through Nov. 3, or here in Spanish.