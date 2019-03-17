DENVER — With every person, with every flower, with every card, with every prayer, the stand against violence grows stronger according to Colorado Muslim Society's Iman Jodeh.

"Dozens of Muslim organizations up and down the Front Range have partnered together to hold this vigil for hundreds of people," Jodeh said. "Open our doors and say please come with us."

A crowd of hundreds packed into the mosque on Parker Road in Denver. It was a mix of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Jews like Scott Levin.

"I think this is so important that the community has come together. Such a tragedy happened a world away, but it's felt right here in Denver, Colorado," Levin, Anti-Defamation League Regional Director, said.

The pain is felt by faith leaders and by elected leaders like Congressman Jason Crow.

"Those who try to divide us and turn us against each other through violence and hate will fail," Rep. Crow, (D) Colorado, said. "They will fail because with each act of violence, we will respond with a million acts of friendship, courage, and kindness."

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler told the crowd that if they ever feel unsafe, they should call him directly to fix it. Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Attorney General Phil Weiser also talked about finding peace.

At the end of the ceremony, people placed flowers in front of the sanctuary in honor of the victims who died at the mosques in New Zealand on Friday.

"In this face of bigotry and hate, we are all Muslim tonight," Jodeh said.