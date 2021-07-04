How to watch Colorado National Guard July 4th flyovers

The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft will do flyovers starting at 10 a.m. in observance of Independence Day.

DENVER — The Colorado Air National Guard will do flyovers across Colorado for the 4th of July, and here's how to watch.

The 140th Wing will launch the jets about 10 a.m. from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora. The formation of fighters will fly until about noon, when they will return to base.

The flyovers are part of training for the pilots and aren't conducted at any additional cost to taxpayers, according to the National Guard.

> Video above: Colorado Air National Guard July 4th, 2020, flyover

The approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be:

Lake City: 10:24 a.m.

Silverton: 10:27 a.m.

Telluride: 10:30 a.m.

Redstone:10:40 a.m.

New Castle: 10:44 a.m.

Eagle: 10:57 a.m.

Vail:-11:01 a.m.

Grand Lake: 11:08 a.m.

Windsor: 11:21 a.m.

Westminster: 11:29 a.m.

“It is truly a privilege to join our local communities in celebration of Independence Day,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander of the 140th Wing, in a news release. “May the sound of freedom tearing across the skies evoke pride in the things that unite us as a Nation, as well as honor the self-evident truths and inalienable rights codified within our Declaration of Independence.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.