DENVER — A U.S. Navy veteran who said they were born intersexed is continuing a fight to have intersex as an option on their passport instead of only male or female.

"It's very important for me to get an accurate passport that takes me into consideration," said Dana Zzyym.

Intersex people are born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn't fit the typical definitions of female or male.

Zzyym is intersex and nonbinary and does not identify as male or female. Zzyym, who uses the gender-neutral pronouns "they," "them" and "their," was born with ambiguous sex characteristics, according to the law firm Lamba Legal, which represents Zzyym.

The law firm presented arguments Wednesday morning before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit urging the court to uphold a district court ruling that the State Department cannot rely on its male-or-female-only gender policy to withhold a U.S. passport from Zzyym.

Zzyym currently serves as associate director for Intersex Campaign for Equality. As part of their work, Zzyym has been invited to attend several international intersex conferences. However, they have been unable to attend because they do not have a valid passport.

The passport application requires that the applicant select a gender marker of either "male" or "female." It also requires first-time applicants to submit evidence of citizenship, such as a birth certificate, which in Zzyym's case lists their sex as "unknown."

"I put 'intersexed' in the box instead of checking male or female because I'm an intersex person," Zzyym said. "I was born that way."

Dana Zzyym, a veteran, grew up as a boy and attempted life as a woman during adulthood. Ultimately, Dana says they do not identify as male or female, but those are the only two options on a U.S. passport application.

Notwithstanding the information on their birth certificate and the fact that Zzymm's doctors with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed Zzyym was born with intersex traits, Zzyym's applications for a passport have been denied, the law firm representing him said.

"That's the frustrating part, I want to get to Europe and travel,

Zzyym said. "I want to get some places in Asia and travel."

In October 2015, Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, asserting that the U.S. State Department violated the federal Administrative Procedure Act, among other claims, by denying Zzyym a passport that accurately reflects their gender.

Two lower court rulings on Nov. 22, 2016, and Sept. 19, 2018, ruled in favor of Zzyym.

If they win again, they said they expect there will likely be another appeal. They said they'll keep fighting.

"It is worth it, it's going to change the US policy for intersexed non-binary people," Zzyym said. "That in itself is worthwhile, I have intersexed and nonbinary people tell me I've helped them and just one person telling me that is worthwhile."

In 2018, Colorado began allowing residents to use the sex identifier "X" in addition to male or female.

