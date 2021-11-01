State's new unemployment benefits system launches

For the moment, only those with existing regular claims can use the system. Those who want to request pandemic assistance or to file a new claim are still waiting.

DENVER — The state's new online unemployment benefits system launched on Sunday, though those looking to file for pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) or for a new claim can't do so yet.

The new system, called MyUI+, replaces two previous systems: the MyUI Claimant and the PUA Online system, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

For the moment, only those who have regular state unemployment claims can use the new system to request a payment. CDLE said other functions within the system are being released in phases and that the ability to file a new state claim will be released later this week.

Also the system doesn't currently allow for payments for PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), CDLE said.

Federal pandemic benefits expired Dec. 26. The state received federal guidance on the PUA and PEUC programs on Friday and has begun working on the requirements and system reprogramming, CDLE said.

Since the new unemployment benefits system launched Sunday morning, more than 100,000 claimants have accessed it and more than 43,000 claimants have completed a weekly payment request, according to CDLE.

There was an issue reported Sunday for some people who requested a password reset. Some email providers, including Yahoo and AOL, were experiencing a significant delay in delivering emails from MyUI+, according to an alert on the CDLE website. CDLE asked people to wait for the email notification and not submit multiple requests to reset their password.

Those who need help setting up their account in the new system or requesting weekly benefits or who need help with an issue on their claim can call 303-536-5615.

CDLE has extended support hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Jan. 22. After that support hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.