Meet Miss Colorado 2023

The newest Miss Colorado, Madison Marsh, isn’t going to have a lot of time to bask in her victory.

PARKER, Colo. — An Air Force Academy senior is the newest Miss Colorado.

Madison Marsh, an Arkansas native and reigning Miss Academy, was crowned on Saturday after beating out about 20 local pageant winners for the title. It was Marsh’s third entry in the state competition.

Marsh, who will graduate from the academy on Thursday, said her coaches thought she had a good chance to win this year, but that she tried to focus her energies on preparation rather than worrying about winning.

“It’s really easy to get all wrapped in thinking, ‘Could I win?’” she said. “This year, I decided I was going to arrange my schedule to practice every day and give myself the best possible chance, and then just show up and hope for the best. Because you can prep all you want, but if you’re not what that panel of judges is looking for, you won’t win.”

The competition is a whirlwind of rehearsals and performances that starts on Thursday and doesn’t let up until the winner is crowned on Saturday night, Marsh said.

> Read the full story at Denver Gazette.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.