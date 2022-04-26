Bringing back 'Tool Shed' program to help beautify summer yards

Unincorporated Adams County residents that don't have access to yard or gardening tools can rent lawn mowers, weed trimmers and much more this summer at no cost.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The "Tool Shed" program created last year to help aid residents in unincorporated Adams County in beautifying their yards and neighborhoods is making a comeback in 2022.

Residents who don't have access to yard or gardening tools can rent things like lawnmowers and weed trimmers at no cost this summer. Tools can be reserved on the "Tool Shed" link.

The Adams County Community Safety & Well-Being (CSWB) Department created the program last year to help residents clean up their yards or help a neighbor.

The program offers two options for residents—yard cleanup and neighborhood cleanup:

For yard cleanup, residents can check out individual tools to clean up their own yards or to help a neighbor clean up their yard.

The neighborhood cleanup allows residents to check out the full "Tool Shed" for a larger, neighborhood cleanup.

“As a native of Adams County, I’m pleased to offer this new program to provide our residents a way to improve their homes and local communities, at no cost to them,” said Raymond Gonzales, Adams County manager, in a press release. “A lack of access to yard and gardening tools should not be a barrier for Adams County families.”

Both programs are free to residents who meet the following requirements:

The neighborhood and yard cleanups must be in unincorporated Adams County.

The cleanup efforts must have a designated cleanup coordinator (for neighborhood cleanups.)

The equipment or "Tool Shed" can be used for up to three days.

More information about the program, including the program guide and required forms, is available at adcogov.org/tool-shed.