For upcoming eclipse, this Colorado national park will offer rare opportunity

The annular eclipse will form a rare "ring of fire" in its path across the southwestern United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA VERDE NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — On the morning of Oct. 14, a legendary landscape in Colorado will host a legendary, celestial phenomenon.

Mesa Verde National Park is preparing for big crowds that Saturday, when the moon is set to pass the sun and form a rare “ring of fire” over the place of ancient intrigue. In the late 13th century, the land was home to Ancestral Pueblo people, who made home in the cliff dwellings that remain today.

Mesa Verde and the very tip of Colorado’s southwest corner are along the thin path of totality for this year’s eclipse, stretching from Oregon and down through the Four Corners region into southern Texas.

That path refers to viewpoints where the sun will be completely blotted out — a vast difference in experience compared with partial obscurity, as Coloradans will recall from the 2017 eclipse. On Oct. 14, much of the state is forecast to experience obscurity around 80%, including Denver (78.7%) and Colorado Springs (80.8%).

> Share your photos or video with 9NEWS through “Near Me” on the free 9NEWS app! DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE or DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.