Aurora block party, movie night season kicks off this month

AURORA, Colo. — Just in time for the warmer weather months, the City of Aurora is launching a new block party permit process beginning this month, along with a new movie kit program.

According to a press release, both efforts are designed to encourage neighborhood gatherings that build trust among neighbors and strengthen community connections.

The city has offered block party permits for many years, but the process is changing from how it’s been done in the past.

Below are the requirements for block party permits:

Two different households on the block must apply for the permit

Permit applications must be submitted at least 14 days in advance of an event

The block party season for this year runs from June 1 through Oct. 31. For more information on hosting a successful block party or to apply, individuals can visit AuroraGov.org/BlockParty.

The city is also offering a new neighborhood movie kit program this summer.

According to the release, groups registered with the city’s Neighborhood Registration Referral Program are invited to borrow a city-supplied movie kit to host a movie night.

Two movie kits are available to serve the community at this time and each kit includes a movie screen, projector, Blu-Ray/DVD player, sound system and microphone, and all relevant extension cords and cables. Movies are not included.

The Movie Kit Program is available for check out Thursday through Sunday year-round.

To learn more and apply to reserve the kit starting June 1, individulas can visit AuroraGov.org/MovieKit or contact Maria Saldana at msaldana@auroragov.org or 303.739.7923.

Registration for the Neighborhood Registration Referral Program is free and individuals can register by visiting AuroraGov.org/Liaisons.