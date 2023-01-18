Avalanche knocks out power to southwest Colorado town

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said the avalanche closed Ophir Road between the town and Highway 145.

OPHIR, Colo. — An avalanche has knocked out power to Ophir and closed a road to the southwest Colorado town.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said the avalanche, which was first reported around 11:30 a.m., buried power infrastructure. San Miguel Power Association said it's working with the county's road and bridge department and the sheriff's office to clear snow and debris and that it expects to restore power by 5 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies estimated the avalanche debris was approximately 20-feet deep and covered 150-200 yards of Ophir Road.

Ophir Road is closed all the way out to Highway 145. The sheriff's office said the closure is likely to last until mid-day Thursday and that people in Ophir should shelter in place.

People who live in Ophir but are outside of town should prepare to shelter somewhere else, the sheriff's office said.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports avalanche danger is "considerable" in the area.

Ophir is a historic mining town located south of Telluride in the San Juan Mountains. According to the town's website, it has a population of 180 humans and 51 dogs.

