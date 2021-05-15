Most popular Colorado baby names for 2020

The most popular male name marks a full decade in the top spot in Colorado, according to the official list released this week.

COLORADO, USA — Liam and Olivia topped the list for Colorado's most popular baby names in 2020, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

It was the 10th year in a row that Liam topped the boy's list in Colorado, with 312 babies given that name, according to SSA data released this week. The last time Liam wasn't the top boy's name in Colorado was in 2010, when it was Jacob (and Liam was No. 6).

This year, Oliver was in the No. 2 spot, followed by Noah, Henry and William.

As for the girl's list, Olivia beat out last year's top name of Charlotte, which fell to No. 2. New parents in Colorado gave the name Olivia to 320 babies last year. Olivia has been trading around the top spot with Emma and Charlotte over the past 10 years.

Rounding out the top 5 on the girl's list were: Emma, Sophia and Amelia.

Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names for the U.S. in 2020, too.

Among boy's names, Theodore was new to Colorado's Top 10, after slowly climbing the list over the past few years. The Top 10 on the girl's list remained the same as in 2019 except that the names changed their order.

Top 10 baby names in Colorado in 2020

Boy's list

Liam Oliver Noah William Henry Jack Benjamin James Elijah Jackson

Girl's list

Charlotte Olivia Emma Sophia Ava Evelyn Isabella Harper Amelia Mia