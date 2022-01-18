Colorado ski resort unveils beginner terrain

Beaver Creek Resort opened McCoy Park Jan. 10. offering 250 acres of natural groomable glade skiing and snowboarding for beginners and families.

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — As the cold months arrive, many Coloradans turn to winter activities such as tubing, snowshoeing and ice skating, but this winter a new terrain expansion in Beaver Creek for beginners and families could persuade some to add skiing and snowboarding to the list of activities.

Beaver Creek opened McCoy Park on Jan. 10 as the resort’s newest signature terrain experience with 250 acres of natural groomable glade skiing and snowboarding in a serene bowl environment.

According to the press release, the expansion will provide a one-of-a-kind dedicated, family-friendly, learning terrain.

“This is an extraordinary moment for Beaver Creek Resort. As a world class luxury family resort, we are thrilled to add this terrain to our mountain. McCoy Park offers families the opportunity to explore together and immerse themselves in nature,” said Nadia Guerriero, COO, Beaver Creek. “There really is nothing like skiing or snowboarding in McCoy Park.”

McCoy Park’s expansion adds two new quad chairlifts, the McCoy Park Express and Reunion Lift, servicing 17 new trails, 14 of which are rated for beginners. The new area also features Eaton Haus, a new warming hut and dining outpost named after Earl Eaton, resort co-founder and early proponent of the McCoy Park terrain.

A variety of different lesson types for beginners are available through the Beaver Creek Ski and Snowboard School. All class types and pricing can be found here on this link.

Regarding mask and vaccine policies, Vail Resorts has implemented the following safety protocols this season, subject to local public health guidelines and changing conditions:

No mountain reservation system

Lifts and gondolas loaded at normal capacity

Face coverings will be required only in indoor settings, including enclosed gondolas (not required outdoors)

Expanded Time to Dine restaurant reservation service

Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to dine at our indoor, cafeteria-style restaurants (not required to ski and ride or to visit other indoor and outdoor locations)

Employee vaccination requirement

Employee health screenings will continue

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting will continue

Compliance with federal, state, and local public health guidelines

