Body discovered near railroad tracks in Fountain

A BNSF railway employee found a body early Sunday morning.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating the death of a person found near railroad tracks.

At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Fountain Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person near the railroad tracks close to Highway 85/87 and Alegre Circle.

A BNSF Railway employee initially discovered the body laying near the tracks before crews arrived on scene and pronounced the person deceased.

Fountain Police Department Investigations Division has since taken over the case.

The identity of the deceased will be released once they have been identified and their next-of-kin has been notified.

FPD is asking for anyone with any information to e-mail Detective Brian Cristiani at bcristiani@fountainpd.com.

Anyone with information is asked to Call police at 719-444-7000, or callers can remain anonymous by submitting tips through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward. You can contact them at 719-634-7867 or submit tips online.

