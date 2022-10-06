President Biden will designate Camp Hale a National Monument next week

The president will be in Colorado on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed to 9NEWS.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEADVILLE, Colo. — President Joe Biden will visit Colorado next week to designate Camp Hale a National Monument, 9NEWS has confirmed from multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Biden will come to Colorado on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed, but no other details of his visit have been announced.

Sources familiar with the matter confirmed that Tenmile Range will be included in the designation.

>The video above is from an Aug. 26, 2022 report.

When Camp Hale is designated, it will become the first National Monument designated by the Biden administration.

“The Continental Divide Trail Coalition celebrates the hard work from Senators Bennet, Hickenlooper and Congressman Neguse to permanently protect Camp Hale and a significant portion of the Continental Divide Trail,” Luke Fisher, Trail Policy Manager at the Continental Divide Trail Coalition (CDTC), said in August.

Included in the proposed National Monument designation are the Camp Hale National Historic Site and the surrounding natural landscape, including the Tenmile Range and a 28-mile section of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDT).

The Antiquities Act, which the Biden administration will use to designate this monument, has been used more than 150 times throughout the history of the United States to establish and expand national monuments to conserve natural landscapes and enhance the cultural heritage of historically significant spaces.

Camp Hale and the Continental Divide landscape are one of four landscapes identified for protections in the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act, a piece of legislation that is the result of over a decade of collaboration with Colorado stakeholders.

During World War II, Camp Hale was a center for mountain and winter warfare training, including more than 1,000 buildings within the valley, and was the base of operations for the 10th Mountain Division’s training.

At the time of operation in the 1940s, Camp Hale was segregated, as were all contemporary U.S. military operations. Recognizing that this landscape holds a history of exclusion, stakeholders and partners are excited for a management plan that recognizes this historical context and plans for a more inclusive, collaborative landscape and experience in the future.