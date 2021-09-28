Casa Bonita sells for $3.1 million

According to a court filing, the current owners of the restaurant entered into a purchase agreement on Thursday.

DENVER — Casa Bonita is selling for $3.1 million. According to a court filing, the current owners of the restaurant entered into a purchase agreement on Thursday.

This news comes six weeks after "South Park" co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone held a virtual press conference with Gov. Jared Polis announcing their plans to buy the legendary restaurant.

It has been closed since March of last year, and the owners filed for bankruptcy this past spring.

The "South Park" creators said they had plans to dive off the restaurant's famous waterfall and improve the notoriously bad food.

