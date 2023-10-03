Law enforcement to escort fallen parole officer in procession Tuesday

Christine Guerin Sandoval was hit and killed last week while trying to serve a warrant to Justin Kula.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Law enforcement officers will escort a fallen parole officer from Colorado Springs to Pueblo on Tuesday afternoon.

The procession is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. Colorado Springs Police encouraged anyone who wants to show their respects to line the sides of Highway 85/87 between East Las Vegas Street and South Academy Boulevard.

>The video above is from Friday.

The procession will begin at the El Paso County Coroner's Office on East Las Vegas Street. They'll then make a slight left turn onto Highway 85/87 before turning onto South Academy Boulevard toward Interstate 25. The procession will get onto southbound I-25 and head to the 6th Street exit in Pueblo.

CSPD is warning drivers in those areas that traffic will be affected for an extended period of time.

Guerin Sandoval was with two other parole officers trying to serve a warrant to Justin Kula, officials said. Kula was located sitting in a car in a convenience store parking lot near North Spruce and West Bijou streets, according to police. As officers approached, police said Kula hit Guerin Sandoval and another officer with his vehicle while trying to get away. Guerin Sandoval was dragged by the vehicle.

Guerin Sandoval and the other officer were taken to a hospital. Guerin Sandoval died at the hospital. The other officer was treated and released, officials said.

Guerin Sandoval was the first Department of Corrections employee to be killed in an act of violence since 2013, when DOC Director Tom Clements was ambushed and killed at his home.

Kula was arrested a few hours later about three miles away from where Guerin Sandoval was hit, police said. He's being held on suspicion of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and third-degree assault on a peace officer, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Kula is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond, according to court records.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS