Recovery effort underway for hiker near Telluride

Search and rescue crews found the body of the 29-year-old man after he didn't return from a hike on Sunday, according to authorities.

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Search and rescue crews found the body of a 29-year-old man who failed to return from a hike Sunday near Telluride, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

Patrick Eells, 29, of Telluride was reported missing about 11 p.m. Sunday. He had told his girlfriend that he was going to hike from Telluride and run on the Sneffels Highline Trail and possibly summit Mt. Emma, the sheriff's office said.

San Miguel Search and Rescue started looking for Eells early Monday, using multiple aircraft, and found Eells' body about 2 p.m. in the upper Mill Creek Basin area below Gilpin Peak. A recovery mission was underway, according to the sheriff's office.

> Video above: Family of missing hiker launches campaign to help mountain rescue organizations, published May 23, 2021.

Eells apparently fell while hiking alone on the Dallas-Gilpin ridge about 3 1/2 miles north of Telluride. The Sheriff's Office described Eells as an experienced mountaineer.

The sheriff's office asked people to stay away from the area until the recovery mission was complete.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Eells, who clearly was in the prime of his life," said San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters.

