Confusion swirls as Colorado imposes new retail delivery fee, catching businesses by surprise

COLORADO, USA — Colorado consumers will start noticing a 27-cent fee on receipts for almost everything that gets delivered to them, including restaurant food, after Colorado’s new “retail delivery fee” took effect July 1.

The fee must be collected and paid to the state by retailers "on all deliveries by motor vehicle to a location in Colorado with at least one item of tangible personal property subject to state sales or use tax," according to the new law.

The new fee is occurring at a time of record-setting inflation, spiking home prices, and a general sense of how unaffordable living in Colorado has become, particularly in metro Denver. It's also occurring even as elected officials promise to do everything in their power to lift the economic burden on residents.

