$5 million lottery jackpot won in Colorado

The winner is an outdoorsman who had just returned from a backpacking trip when he discovered his good luck.

DENVER — The lucky man who held the winning ticket for a $5,067,041 Colorado Lotto+ jackpot claimed his winnings on Monday.

Waldemar T. is retired and lives six months of the year in Colorado. He's an outdoorsman who had just returned from a backpacking trip in the Holy Cross Wilderness with his dog, Augie, when he found he had matched all six numbers in the Sept. 6 drawing, according to the Colorado Lottery.

His first thought when he saw he had won: "It must be a mistake!"

Waldemar bought his winning ticket at Hangin Tree Travel Plaza in Montrose. He said he plays Lotto+ every month that he's in Colorado. He took the cash option of $2,533,520, Colorado Lottery said.

His first purchases were a watermelon and flowers for his wife.

The winning numbers were 2-19-20-34-36-37.

The Lotto+ jackpot had been climbing since June 10, when someone won a jackpot of about $3.9 million. The jackpot before that was for more than $11 million and claimed by a man who lives in Aurora.

