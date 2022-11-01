Nebraska water groups endorse proposed $500M Colorado canal

The South Platte River Compact entitles Nebraska to Colorado water.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska water regulators are rallying behind a proposal to build a $500 million canal in neighboring Colorado to divert water out of the South Platte River, a project steeped in fears that the fast-growing Denver area will consume most of the river’s water.

Leaders from Nebraska’s irrigation and natural resources districts cast the plan as a crucial step to preserve as much of the state’s water supply as possible.

The 99-year-old compact requires Colorado to deliver water to Nebraska.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts identified it as a top priority, arguing that not moving forward would eventually cost Nebraska billions as farms, cities and other water users struggle with shortages.

Colorado officials say they don’t fully understand Nebraska’s concerns, noting that they’ve always complied with the compact.

