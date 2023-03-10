Funeral details for fallen Colorado parole officer

Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed Sept. 28 in Colorado Springs while trying to serve a warrant. 9NEWS will stream the memorial service starting at 11 a.m.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A memorial service is being held Monday morning for a parole officer who was hit and killed late last month in Colorado Springs.

Christine Guerin Sandoval and two other officers were trying to serve a warrant on Justin Kula near West Bijou and North Spruce streets, when he allegedly struck Guerin Sandoval and another parole officer, according to law enforcement officials. Guerin Sandoval and the other officer were rushed to a hospital. Guerin Sandoval died at the hospital, the other officer was treated and released, officials said.

>The video above is from last week when a procession escorted Guerin Sandoval's body from Colorado Springs to Pueblo.

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Kula was caught a few hours later about three miles away from where Guerin Sandoval was struck, law enforcement said.

Department of Corrections Director Andre Stancil said Guerin Sandoval was a wife, mother and daughter. Sandoval's death was the first Department of Corrections employee to be killed in an act of violence since 2013, when DOC Director Tom Clements was ambushed and killed at his home.

