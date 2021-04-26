2020 Census: Here's how much Colorado's population has grown

The 2020 U.S. Census Report came out on Monday, and it shows that over the past 10 years Colorado has been growing at a rapid pace.

DENVER — Colorado has felt more packed in recent years, and data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday shows how more crowded the state has become.

Here's what Colorado looks like by the numbers as of April 1, 2020, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, released on Monday:

5,773,714 : 2020 population

: 2020 population 744,518 : Population number increase from 2010

: Population number increase from 2010 14.8% : Population percent increase from 2010

: Population percent increase from 2010 55.7 : 2020 population density (persons per square mile)

: 2020 population density (persons per square mile) 21 : Colorado's rank for total population among all states

: Colorado's rank for total population among all states 5 : States that had a larger percent population increase than Colorado between 2010 and 2020 (Idaho at 17.3%, Nevada at 15%, North Dakota at 15.8%, Texas at 15.9% and Utah at 18.4%)

: States that had a larger percent population increase than Colorado between 2010 and 2020 (Idaho at 17.3%, Nevada at 15%, North Dakota at 15.8%, Texas at 15.9% and Utah at 18.4%) 8: States that had a larger number population increase than Colorado between 2010 and 2020 (Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Washington)

This past decade didn't set a record for Colorado population increase in the past century.

Between 1990 and 2000, the state added 1,007,621 people. The largest percentage increase came between 1950 and 1960, when the state's population jumped 32.4%.

For some historical context, here is what Colorado's population has been over the past century:

2020: 5,773,714

2010: 5,029,196

2000: 4,302,015

1990: 3,294,394

1980: 2,889,964

1970: 2,207,259

1960: 1,753,947

1950: 1,325,089

1940: 1,123,296

1930: 1,035,791

1920: 939,629

And here's the population of Colorado's neighbors in the 2020 Census:

Wyoming: 576,851

Nebraska: 1,961,504

Kansas: 2,937,880

Oklahoma: 3,959,353

New Mexico: 2,117,522

Arizona: 7,151,502

Utah: 3,271,616