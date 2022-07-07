Gypsum man's body recovered from Colorado River after 3-day search

The 41-year-old man was last seen struggling in the river on Monday evening, authorities said.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews recovered the body of a man on Thursday who was last seen attempting to cross the Colorado River three days before, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

The 41-year-old Gypsum man was last reported struggling to stay afloat about 5:30 p.m. Monday as he was attempting to cross the Colorado River about six miles north of Dotsero. He went underwater and didn't resurface, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Search and recovery crews found his body about 2 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

A rescue operation started shortly after the man went underwater, which then became a recovery operation. The search included highly trained swift water rescue technicians, specialized search K-9s and a dive team.

The Eagle County Coroner's Office was working to positively identify the body, notify the family and determine the cause of death.

The sheriff's office reminded people to stay safe around water and wear proper floatation devices when playing in and near the Colorado River at all times.

"This summer's recent flash flooding and fluctuating river levels are creating dangerous conditions," the news release says. "Current river conditions and turbidity can be fatal with heavy debris and fluctuating high water concerns. It is important to be prepared, alert, and familiar with proper safety equipment and how to rescue yourself and others."

Agencies involved in the recovery operation were the Gypsum Fire District, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Eagle County Paramedics, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Eagle County Coroner's Office, the Summit County Water Rescue Team, and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.