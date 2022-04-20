Colorado man dies after 70-foot fall while rappelling in Utah

The climber was rappelling in Farnsworth Canyon when his rappel anchor broke loose, according to authorities.

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A Steamboat Springs man died Saturday after an accident while he was rappelling in eastern Utah, according to local authorities.

The man, identified as Arlo Lott, 41, fell about 70 feet after his rappel anchor broke loose in Farnsworth Canyon. The canyon is south of Green River in Emery County, Utah.

Authorities located the scene by helicopter, but the helicopter then had to leave the area due to high winds, according to the Emery County Sheriff's Office (ECSO).

Rescue personnel rappelled down to Lott and got him ready for transport. Lott's condition worsened as he was being raised out of the canyon, ECSO said.

Once Lott was out of the canyon, medical personnel administered lifesaving measures for about an hour before pronouncing him dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

This was the second rappelling death that ECSO responded to in two days. On Friday, crews rescued a Salt Lake City man who was rappelling in Upper Black Box when the ledge broke loose and he fell about 50 feet into 2 to 3 feet of water, ECSO said. Crews rescued the man, who died later at a hospital.

"Emery County Sheriff’s Office expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of these two men," ECSO said on Facebook. "We also appreciate all agencies who responded to these two tragic accidents."

