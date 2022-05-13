1 person killed in Colorado Springs mobile home park fire

Eight homes were lost in the fire Thursday at Skylark Mobile Home Park, according to police.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person died in a fire that spread through a mobile home park Thursday in northern Colorado Springs, according to police.

Eight homes at the Skylark Mobile Home Park, at 3831 N. Cascade Ave., were deemed a total loss in the fire that started late Thursday morning.

The victim was inside the mobile home where the fire was believed to have started, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

That person's name, as well as an official determination of cause and manner of death, will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

“After an extensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire at 3831 N. Cascade, the only ignition source our fire investigators are not able to rule out is the improper disposal of smoking materials,” according to CSFD.

About 50 personnel responded to the fire and assisted with the evacuation of the mobile home park. Crews remained on scene until the fire was completely out at 3:30 p.m., police said.

It was one of three fires in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Another fire in the area of Alturas Drive and Cresta Loma Circle burned about 182 acres and caused some evacuations that were later lifted. No structures burned. The fire was started by an El Paso County Sheriff's Office vehicle that got stuck in tall grass, deputies said.

A third fire turned about 30 acres in eastern Colorado Springs, in the area of the 6700 of Akerman Drive. About 500 homes were evacuated. The cause remains under investigation.

