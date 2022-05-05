Colorado Springs woman injured while falling through manhole

The incident happened on Tuesday, and as of Thursday, the manhole hadn't been fixed, KRDO reported.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In a video captured by a neighbor's surveillance camera, a Colorado Springs woman is seen walking on a residential sidewalk when she suddenly falls into a manhole.

The woman, Sara Brown, said the incident happened on Sunday, but as of Thursday, the problem hadn't been fixed, despite her contacting the city.

The manhole is located at Trailmark Loop and West Nolte Drive, not far from the Colorado Springs Airport.

Brown said she had to go to the emergency room at an area hospital, and rated her pain level as an eight out of 10, four days after her fall.

"I put my right foot onto it, and I fell into the hole, and my right leg went completely into the hole, and my left leg like, kind of jacked and got caught on the lip of it," Brown said.

On Sunday night, Brown said she was walking through her mother's neighborhood with one of her daughters and her dog when she fell into a manhole with a loose top.

Brown, who is already disabled, said she called the city that night to report the problem, not wanting anyone else to get hurt, as she did.

The city confirmed to 9NEWS media partner KRDO that it is aware of a claim into the loose cap and is "looking into it."

But, Brown says nobody's come to fix it and has called again since.

"I can't imagine another child or somebody else coming by and having this happen to them," she said.

Brown said she believes if it's not fixed soon, it'll happen again. The manhole is just up the street from a local park and is not far from a nearby school.

"As deep as this hole is, if a kid comes over here and it happens, they're going to go right to the bottom, and they can have more damage than what I did."

Brown said she has hired an attorney and has intentions to sue. She claims she'll never walk over another manhole again.