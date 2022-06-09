Southern Colorado towing companies concerned over new law

A new bill signed into law last week will not allow towing companies to tow away cars without warning the owner 24-hours in advance.

COLORADO, USA — A new bill signed into law last Tuesday requires Colorado towing companies to give vehicle owners 24 hours' written notice before removing a vehicle and impounding it.

Sponsors believe the new towing bill of rights increases protections for car owners, while some towing companies believe these new rights could affect the way they do business.

The current law requires a towing carrier to notify law enforcement within 30 minutes after towing an abandoned vehicle, of the carrier's name, the storage location and description of the vehicle.

This new law may protect those who can't afford to pay hundreds of dollars to pick up their vehicle from an impound lot. Jonathan Collins, president of Collins Towing said these new laws could even impact those who pay for their parking spots.

"These communities at night are completely full – with that being they should have the rights to be able to call a towing company and tow them out of their parking spot," said Collins.

