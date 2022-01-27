Coloradan worries for family still in Ukraine

Olena Andriushchenko is a Ukrainian national that now lives in Colorado Springs, but for over 15 years she was a journalist in Ukraine.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While the tension between Ukraine and Russia may seem distant from Colorado, for some, the conflict is personal. Olena Andriushchenko is a Ukranian national that now lives in Colorado Springs, but for over 15 years she was a journalist in Ukraine and covered Russia's invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"I have covered war at the east of Ukraine," she explained. "I have this experience unfortunately."

Over the last couple of weeks, troops have began to fill up both sides of the border. All Andriushchenko can think about is the family she left behind. They live roughly 155 miles from the border where troops are camped.

"It’s pretty close and I’m worried," Andriushchenko said. "It's a really disturbing time and it's dangerous and talking about my family they try to be calm and be very patient in this situation."

Andriushchenko said her family has been instructed to prepare a go-bag in case something happens. While they've been through this before, for Andriushchenko, being so far away makes it much more challenging.

"From here, it's so difficult to watch this situation. I so worry about my family because it's so far away and I can't help them," she said. " [I] just support with my words, with my heart, with my emotion."



Support is something Andriushchenko wants to see more of, as she rides out this conflict with images of hope.



"I really hope everything will be OK and I really hope that United States will help Ukraine," she said. "Support Ukraine in any way because it's very important."