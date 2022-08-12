Court docs: Monte Vista girl shot and killed while making TikTok videos, 3 arrested

The Monte Vista Police Department said two juvenile females and an adult were arrested in connection to the victim's death.

MONTE VISTA, Colo. — Three people face multiple charges after a juvenile female was shot and killed. According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, the victim died while making TikTok videos in a Monte Vista home.

The Monte Vista Police Department said two juvenile females and an adult, 21-year-old Emiliano Vargas, were arrested in connection to the victim's death. Vargas faces charges of providing a handgun to a juvenile, a class-four felony in Colorado.

According to court documents, Vargas told police he wasn't at the house when the shooting happened.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Monroe St. at 4:26 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 At the scene, officers found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived and confirmed, that "there were no vital signs or signs of life from the victim."

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS