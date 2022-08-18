x
Colorado News

2 dead after crash involving electric motorcycle in Crested Butte

The crash happened on Aug. 9 in Crested Butte. The two people involved died days after the collision.
Credit: ARHIT - stock.adobe.com

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — Two people are dead after a late-night crash between an electric motorcycle and a pedestrian in Crested Butte last week.

Mt. Crested Butte Police said the collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 on Escalante Street in Crested Butte South. According to police, 21-year-old Levi Parr was driving an electric motorcycle when he collided with 63-year-old Michael Castillo, who was out walking his dog.

The collision was so severe that officials decided to airlift both Parr and Castillo from Gunnison, police said. Castillo was flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, while Parr was flown to Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Parr was declared brain dead on Aug. 11. He officially died two days later on Sunday, Mt. Crested Butte Police said in a news release.

Castillo had been on life support since the crash, police said. He was removed from life support on Tuesday and died early the next day, according to police.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. 

Castillo's dog was not injured in the crash.

