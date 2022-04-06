The Denver Public Library launches new Spanish-language website

The Spanish site previously existed on a separate page, but is now fully integrated into the main library website.

DENVER — To kick off National Library Week, the Denver Public Library announced Monday the launch of a new website in Spanish.

According to the press release, this integration is part of the library's commitment to challenge inequity and create welcoming spaces where everyone is free to explore and connect.

“In 2021 we launched our new strategic plan and one of the priorities in the plan is to offer resources, services and materials in Denver’s key languages.” said City Librarian Michelle Jeske. “The new Spanish website is a big step forward for the library’s language justice work.”

The new website offers a more seamless user experience to customers that includes access to expanded content in Spanish and ensures that Spanish-speaking customers have access to the most up-to-date information.

While parts of the website were digitally translated, special care was taken in translating the site. According to the release, much of the priority content has been hand translated by members of the library team to ensure it is accessible to customers.

Visitors will also be able to provide feedback on the translations.

