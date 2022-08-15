WATCH LIVE: Service, procession set for Monday for Deputy Andrew Peery

The procession starts immediately after a 11 a.m. service at New Life Church in Colorado Springs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial service and procession for El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty last week, is set for Monday in Colorado Springs.

The service starts at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, located at 11025 Voyager Parkway. Watch a livestream of the ceremony in the video player above or on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

The procession will start immediately after the service, at about 12:30 p.m., starting at the church and ending at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 27 East Vermijo Avenue.

Community members are invited to line the streets along the procession route, and drivers should expect delays in the area. The route of the procession is:

New Life Church parking lot to Cross Peak View

South on Cross Peak View to Interquest Parkway

West on Interquest Parkway to Interstate 25

South on I-25 to Uintah Street

East on Uintah Street to Nevada Avenue

South on Nevada Avenue to Vermijo Avenue

West on Vermijo Avenue to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide on Monday to honor Peery.

Peery died on Aug. 7 after deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard in Security-Widefield.

He was a six-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office and previously worked as an officer with the Bakersfield Police Department. He also served in the U.S. Army and completed multiple combat tours in Iraq.

Peery is survived by his wife and two children.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.