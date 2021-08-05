Appointment system at the DMV gets an upgrade

Coloradans can soon skip the long lines at the DMV by using the new appointment online check-in feature that begins Aug. 9.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced a new feature on Thursday that will soon let Coloradans skip the lines and check-in for their appointments.

With the new appointment online check-in feature, which starts Aug. 9, Colorado residents can check-in to their appointment via text message, or a QR code and they will receive a text message notifying them when to walk up to the driver license office doors.

An automated email issued at the time the appointment was made will also be accepted and a driver license technician will scan its barcode to check people in.

Beforethe launch, appointment scheduling is unavailable from Aug. 6-9 while the system is upgraded.

As part of scheduling an appointment, people will be asked to enter a contact email address and/or a cell phone number to receive messages about the appointment. Messages will provide information on checking in, when to come into the lobby, rescheduling or canceling appointments.

Coloradans without a computer or smartphone access can still schedule an appointment by calling the DMV at 720-295-2965 or 303-205-2335 for Colorado Road and Community Safety Act (SB13- 251) appointments. Each driver license office has a greeter to check in people to appointments.

DMV said the appointment online check-in feature is another step forward in their efforts to upgrade digitally to better serve Coloradans. They said additional online services will be added in the future.

The DMV encouraged Coloradans to skip the trip and use its online services. whenever possible. Visit DMV.Colorado.gov/Save-time for more information.