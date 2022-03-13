Erie police issue warning on 'Assassin' game trend among young people

Erie police warned caregivers about a "dangerous trend of self-organized 'players' who 'target' peers who they then 'assassinate' using mock weapons."

ERIE, Colo. — The Erie Police Department issued a warning on Wednesday about a live-action "Assassin" game trend affecting young people.

"The trend is self-organized by a team of players who are assigned peer 'targets' with whom they 'assassinate' using mock weapons, squirt guns, water BB guns, or paintball guns," Erie Police School Resource Officer Cara Thoen said in a press release.

"Players stalk each other at all hours and in public and private spaces," the department said. "The last remaining survivor is declared the victor."

According to the release, the dangerous trend initially became popular in colleges and it is now reaching high school and middle-aged youth.

"Engaging in this game could have dire consequences," said Amber Luttrell, police spokesperson. "The thrill of the game could impede judgment, and participants may be oblivious to how their behavior could be viewed by community members with individuals with weapons, often chasing others on foot or in vehicles."

Luttrell also notes that an officer's response to the gameplay will likely jeopardize a timely response to other pertinent calls.

The Erie Police Department said it has not received any reports of the game being played in Erie, although officers recognize that the season for tricks and senior pranks is fast approaching.

