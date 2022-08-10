Pueblo steel mills go up for sale

EVRAZ PLC, headquartered in London, purchased the steel mills in Pueblo back in 2007.

PUEBLO, Colorado — PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Russian steel producer EVRAZ PLC announced Wednesday its intention to sell the company's American assets, which include the Rocky Mountain Steel Mill in Pueblo.

"EVRAZ PLC announces that it is launching the process of soliciting proposals for the acquisition of its North American subsidiaries (EVRAZ North America, “ENA” or the “Company”)," EVRAZ said in a news release. "The sale will allow to unlock the stand-alone value of the North America business."

Back in May, the United Kingdom government froze assets for several individuals suspected of financially aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin. That included Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire and the owner of more than 28% of EVRAZ PLC's total shares.

