Exams in Spanish help Coloradans with limited English pursue careers in plumbing, electrical

Colorado’s workforce, plumbing and electrical exams can now be taken in Spanish – an effort to remove regulatory barriers to license and increase accessibility.

COLORADO, USA — As part of ongoing efforts to remove regulatory barriers to licensure, Colorado's Division of Professions and Occupations (DPO) has partnered with vendor PSI to offer electrical and plumbing exams in Spanish.

DPO is part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), which regulates electricians and plumbers, as well as dozens of other fields.

“DPO and DORA have been nationally recognized as leaders in reducing regulatory barriers for licensed professionals and are pleased to announce these latest Spanish-language translations for electricians and plumbers,” DPO Director Ronne Hines said in a press release.

DPO already offered applications for licensure in Spanish for both plumbing and electrical as part of its overarching efforts to increase accessibility to Colorado’s workforce.

“Other recent initiatives have included reduced licensing times, meeting the needs created by health care emergencies, and boosting aid for workers who have historically faced difficulties with licensure," Hines said. “These efforts to clear pathways to licensure will only continue to grow.”

More than 2,100 electricians and plumbers were newly licensed in 2021, according to the release.

State law mandates that plumbers and electricians seeking initial licensure in Colorado pass an exam in order to receive a residential, journeyman or masters license.

People who seek to be licensed in Colorado as a residential, journeyman or master plumber or electrician should take the exam prior to applying after gaining the requisite hourly experience in the field.

Applicants may visit www.psiexams.com to create, register and schedule these exams and access a Spanish-language tutorial on the exam. The exams can be found under the Government/State Licensing section.

PSI has a dedicated Colorado candidate hotline in English at 1-855-898-0710. Those wishing to schedule an exam may also call 800-367-1565 extension 6733 for assistance in Spanish.

Colorado’s plumbing and electrical boards do not issue approvals for the exam and prospective applicants must contact PSI directly to schedule as part of the current registration process.