Shooting in Denver sends girl to hospital

Denver Police said the girl was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

DENVER — A shooting in the Montclair neighborhood of Denver Wednesday sent a girl to the hospital with serious injuries, said Denver Police (DPD).

Police said they responded to the shooting call at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 700-block of N. Quince St. DPD said they were not releasing the age of the girl, who is in serious condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

