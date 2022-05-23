Gov. Polis signs bill to send $500 to Colorado taxpayers by September

Gov. Jared Polis signed the legislation on Monday.

COLORADO, USA — It’s official: Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $500 in the mail by September, thanks to legislation signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Monday.

The new law, Senate Bill 233, will refund up to 85% of excess state revenue collected last year. This expedites the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund — originally scheduled for the spring of 2023 — to mere months before the November election.

The refund amounts will depend on state revenue, though current estimates say the checks will be at least $500 for individual tax filers and $1,000 for joint filers. Taxpayers will receive equal payments, regardless of income.

“We are helping Coloradans deal with inflation by getting people back their hard-earned money this summer,” Polis said. “We are providing immediate relief for hardworking Coloradans by sending rebate checks back quickly because there’s no reason the government should hold onto your hard-earned money any longer than it has to.”

Polis said 3.1 million Coloradans will receive the refund directly in the mail in August or September. The refund is available for full-time residents who file their 2021 tax returns by June 30. If filing after June 30 but by the extended

>9NEWS readers can view the full article at Colorado Politics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.