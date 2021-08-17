Greeley Police chief announces retirement

After more than three decades of service with the Greeley Police Department, Chief Mark Jones announced his retirement on Tuesday.

GREELEY, Colo. — After nearly 35 years of service with the Greeley Police Department (GPD), Chief Mark Jones announced his retirement on Tuesday in a news release.

During his time with the GPD, where he started as an officer, Chief Jones worked in multiple assignments. He went from officer, to sergeant, to lieutenant, to captain and finally to chief.

According to the news release, Jones will be moving to Missouri to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

His last day as chief will be Sept.11.

The City of Greeley interim City Manager, Raymond Lee, will appoint an interim chief of police to take over Chief Jones’ duty until a hiring process for chief of police can be completed. That interim chief of police hasn't been decided at this time.

